Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to remain out for Game 3 vs. Suns

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgKzj_0adcjXBu00
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) hasn't played since June 14 because of a sprained right knee. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Star forward Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, leaving the Los Angeles Clippers shorthanded once more against the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers, who trail the Suns 2-0 in the series, made the announcement Wednesday. It will mark the Clippers' fifth consecutive game without Leonard in the lineup.

Leonard suffered a right knee sprain in Game 4 of the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz. Before being sidelined, he was averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over 11 playoff games.

The 29-year-old Leonard hasn't played since that June 14 game against the Jazz because of the sprained right knee.

The Suns, meanwhile, listed veteran point guard Chris Paul as probable for Game 3 of the series. Paul has been in the NBA's health and safety protocols since last week and missed the first two games of the conference finals against Los Angeles.

Before being sidelined, Paul dominated in the Suns' four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets, averaging 25.5 points on 62.7% shooting while notching 41 assists to just five turnovers in the second-round series.

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Thursday night at 9 p.m. EDT at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
133K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Phoenix Suns#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBANBA Analysis Network

2 teams Kawhi Leonard should consider leaving Clippers for in free agency

It almost seems as if every time the Los Angeles Clippers lose in these NBA playoffs, there are questions being posed. What should the Clippers do this offseason in hopes to alter their future trajectory? Could Kawhi Leonard opt-out and enter free agency to join another team to achieve his goal of competing for another title?
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Pissed After Kawhi Leonard's Shot To Tie The Game

There was a lot to dissect from the Clippers' Game 5 loss. But out of all the highlight plays that happened throughout the game, it was one moment between Rajon Rondo and Kawhi Leonard that went viral on Twitter. Moments after Kawhi takes, and bricks, a potential game-tying shot down...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers Coach Phil Handy Says Kawhi Leonard Is Cut From The Same Cloth As Kobe Bryant, LeBron James And Michael Jordan

Kawhi Leonard received huge praise from former coach Phil Handy, who put him at the same level as probably the three greatest players in NBA history. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar has earned the love and respect of NBA fans thanks to his personality and competitiveness. He may not be the loudest or flashiest player of all but Kawhi has that killer mentality that not everybody has.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAYardbarker

Chris Paul to opt out of contract; three potential landing spots

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are looking to close out the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their first round NBA Playoff series Thursday evening. Fresh off a tremendous initial regular season with the Suns after being acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 36-year-old Paul has reinvented himself as a veteran leader and someone who still has a lot left in the tank. In fact, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 2020-21. The 11-time All-Star also shot 50% from the field, including a 40% mark from three-point range.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard allegedly unhappy with Clippers, claims Skip Bayless

The Los Angeles Clippers have absolutely missed the services of Kawhi Leonard since their superstar went down with a knee injury a few weeks back. Despite not being able to take the floor, Leonard has been very supportive of his teammates as they look to book their place in the NBA Finals. All does not appear to be well in LA, though, with reports now emerging that Kawhi is not happy with how the team’s medical staff has handled his injury.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Full List Of 2021 NBA Free Agents: Forwards And Centers

The 2021 offseason is right around the corner and some big-name stars are free agents. This season has seen a ton of challenges in the forms of COVID violations, key injuries, and plenty of iconic moments during the regular season and playoffs. In the modern game with players impacting their...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Should Offer 4 Players For Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler was widely viewed as having ascended to superstar status after he took the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 postseason. Even this regular season, Jimmy Butler had a fairly solid statistical season, averaging 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 7.1 APG. Those are solid numbers that suggest Jimmy Butler contributed everywhere on the court.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Paul George, Ty Lue break silence on going down 3-1 vs. Suns

Paul George, Ty Lue, and the LA Clippers‘ backs are officially against the wall once again. After overcoming an 0-2 deficit against both the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, the Clippers also started their series against the Phoenix Suns down 0-2 as well. The only difference is they’ll now face a daunting 3-1 hole against the Suns without their best player in Kawhi Leonard.