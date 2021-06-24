Cancel
NASA, Tide Join Forces To Develop Laundry Detergent For Space

By Athena Chan
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean astronaut clothes have to be sent to the ISS via resupply missions. This process proves to be a challenge for longer missions. NASA and Tide signed a Space Act Agreement to solve this problem. It will prove useful for future space missions to the moon and Mars. Tide has...

Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Software Benefits Earth, Available for Business, Public Use

Many of NASA's computational innovations were developed to help explore space, but the public can download them for applications that benefit us right here on Earth. The agency’s latest software catalog has hundreds of popular programs, as well as more than 180 new ones, all available for free download. “From...
Aerospace & Defensepakistanchristian.tv

Astronauts dance in spacesuits during a mission to the International Space Station

Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency and Shane Kimbrough of NASA conducted their latest spacewalk aboard the International Space Station (ISS) last Friday, riding the second of six new solar arrays as part of the ongoing work to modernize the station. The site looked like a disco in space, but this astronaut’s “dance” is actually an important pre-space walk, Digitartlends reports.
Ridgecrest, CAscitechdaily.com

NASA “Heliotrope” Balloon Detects California Earthquake – Next Stop, Venus?

The technique is being developed to detect venusquakes. A new study details how, in 2019, it made the first balloon-borne detection of a quake much closer to home. Between July 4 and July 6, 2019, a sequence of powerful earthquakes rumbled near Ridgecrest, California, triggering more than 10,000 aftershocks over a six-week period. Seeing an opportunity, researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech flew instruments attached to high-altitude balloons over the region in hopes of making the first balloon-borne detection of a naturally occurring earthquake. Their goal: to test the technology for future applications at Venus, where balloons equipped with science instruments could float above the planet’s exceedingly inhospitable surface.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Scientists Use NASA Satellite Data to Track Ocean Microplastics From Space

Scientists from the University of Michigan have developed an innovative way to use NASA satellite data to track the movement of tiny pieces of plastic in the ocean. Microplastics form when plastic trash in the ocean breaks down from the sun's rays and the motion of ocean waves. These small flecks of plastic are harmful to marine organisms and ecosystems. Microplastics can be carried hundreds or thousands of miles away from the source by ocean currents, making it difficult to track and remove them. Currently, the main source of information about the location of microplastics comes from fisher boat trawlers that use nets to catch plankton - and, unintentionally, microplastics.
Industryuavexpertnews.com

P & G and NASA team up to tackle astronauts’ dirty space laundry

Procter & Gamble, through its Tide brand, is working with NASA to develop special detergents and washing machines to launder clothes in space. Under a Space Act Agreement, the company’s Mission PGTide (P&G Telescience Investigation of Detergent Experiments) will test detergent and other cleaning products aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2022.
Aerospace & Defensetechacute.com

NASA Shares Results of Producing Oxygen on Mars with MOXIE

Last February, NASA launched its six-wheeled rover called Perseverance to Mars to explore the planet. On its 60th sol or Martian day of the mission, it conducted its first test to convert the carbon dioxide on Mars into oxygen. NASA’s Associate Administrator of Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD), Jim Reuter, shared that the test is “a critical first step at converting carbon dioxide to oxygen on Mars.”
AstronomySpace.com

Wow! NASA photographer spots space station crossing the sun during spacewalk (video)

A NASA photographer captured an amazing sight Friday (June 25) when the International Space Station crossed the sun while two astronauts were spacewalking outside. In a series of photos, NASA photographer Joel Kowsky captured the station's solar transit, as the event is called, as astronauts Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency and Shane Kimbrough of NASA worked outside to install a new Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) on the orbiting laboratory. NASA combined the images into a time-lapse video and mosaic.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheDailyBeast

NASA’s Space Satellites Are Spying on Our Rising Seas

The seas are rising, and hundreds of millions of people live at or just above the current high tide lines. But it’s hard to know which parts of the world will be most at risk without knowing exactly how high the seas are right now—and how high they might get. Enter NASA and the European Space Agency’s newest satellites, which will help us measure sea surface height to an unprecedented degree.
IndustryTrendHunter.com

Space-Bound Laundry Products

In 2022, a cargo launch to the ISS will introduce Mission PGTide, where teams will test laundry products in space. P&G and NASA are partnering to explore solutions for efficiently cleaning astronauts' clothing in challenging environments where resources are limited, and this initiative has the potential to support the future of space travel as well as cleaning innovations here on earth.
Aerospace & Defensegruntstuff.com

NASA is trying to figure out how to do laundry in space

NASA desires astronauts to clear up their act. The space company is trying to figure out a method to do laundry in space, a pesky drawback that makes space journey a smelly proposition — and leaves piles of soiled laundry weighing down space crafts whereas they orbit the Earth. That’s...
Boulder, COColorado Daily

CU to join Space Force partnership

The University of Colorado will partner with the Space Force in a new program aimed at developing a workforce, talent pipeline and research related to space. CU’s membership in the Space Force University Partnership Program is agreed to in principle with some details yet to be finalized, Gen. David Thompson said Thursday after touring CU Boulder’s aerospace building. Thompson is the vice chief of space operations for the Space Force.