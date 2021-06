CHICAGO - One person was killed, and 10 others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago. A man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert and found the 24-year-old man in the 11700 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police said. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified him.