Summer Art Camp at Port Clinton Middle School

Keegan Lukac receives direction on the creation of his pottery during this week’s PCMS Art Camp. The Port Clinton City School District hosts a variety of summer camps, but this year Port Clinton Middle School Art Teacher Jen Davis has offered a unique Art Camp for students who have an interest in art. The students met the past two weeks and will return again in August to glaze the pottery pieces they created. To see other summer camps offered at Port Clinton City Schools visit www.pccsd.net under the bulletin board.