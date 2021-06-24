Nonprofit seeks volunteers in Hemet to help victims of violence, tragedy

A nonprofit that focuses on providing in-person assistance to individuals and families who have suffered a tragic loss, been victimized by crime or experienced shock from a natural or human-made disaster put out a call for volunteers in Hemet. The Trauma Intervention Program of Southwest Riverside County has partnered with the Hemet Police Department to offer training opportunities for new TIP volunteers. “If you are looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity, TIP is that and more,” said Magda Stewart, CEO of Southwest Riverside County TIP. The county chapter has been in operation since 1993, serving multiple jurisdictions. The national organization was chartered in 1985 and provides guidance and support to the constituent parts. Victims of sexual assault, car crash survivors an.