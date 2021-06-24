Brewers Hold Off Diamondbacks Comeback, Take Series Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not won a series since May 2, but are in a position to do so today in their rubber match with the San Diego Padres. The Padres are -278 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Arizona's 10-1 win yesterday snapped an MLB-record 24-game losing streak. San Diego is looking for more length from starting pitcher Yu Darvish today, as both of their starters lasted just 2.1 innings each of the last two nights. Darvish (7-2, 2.50) is 3-1 with a 3.57 ERA in six career starts against Arizona. The over is 4-0 in Darvish's last four starts against divisional opponents. He is opposed by Zac Gallen (1-3, 3.67), who is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA in two career starts against the Padres. San Diego is 5-2 in their last seven games against Arizona.