Hayes Presidential updates pandemic safety guidelines, adds days in July

FREMONT – Starting this week, the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums will no longer require visitors who have received the Covid-19 vaccine to wear face-coverings. Visitors who are not vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a face covering in all Hayes Presidential facilities, at indoor special events and at outdoor events when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Masks are highly encouraged for children ages 3-11 and any other unvaccinated individuals 12 and older, according to public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.