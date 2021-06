Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph will face Forward Madison for the first time this season in a mid-week matchup at Triumph Stadium, presented by hummel USA. Both sides will look to regroup following losses; Forward Madison losing to New England Revolution II 2-0 and Greenville losing to South Georgia Tormenta FC 3-1. Forward Madison will be looking for its first-ever win against the Triumph as Greenville leads the overall series 3W-2D-0L.