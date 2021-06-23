Lights off! The mayflies are back!
As communities along Lake Erie, and especially the Ottawa County shoreline, prepare for the mass arrival of mayflies this month, Ohio Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp., is proactively working with local municipalities to keep roads along the lakeshore safe by temporarily turning off streetlights to deter swarms of flies. Mayflies are attracted to streetlights and can create hazardous driving conditions when large numbers accumulate along roads and bridges near the lights.www.thebeacon.net