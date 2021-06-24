Tsonis has a monster day at the plate, driving in 7 runs in Voc-Tech's upset over Norton

Lena Tsonis had a huge day at the plate to power No. 7 GNB Voc-Tech to a 13-3 upset of second-seeded Norton on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Div. 2 South tournament. Tsonis went 3-for-3 and drove in seven runs. Kylee Caetano was 3-for-5 with an RBI while Haily Soares was 3-for-5. Katelyn Medeiros (2-for-3 with two RBIs) and Ana Tsonis (2-for-4 with an RBI) also contributed at the plate.