Douglas County Commission approves paying greater share for emergency medical services; leader says it could add more than $2M to county’s budget

Next year, Douglas County will begin paying more of the costs associated with operating Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical. The County Commission on Wednesday approved a new agreement with the City of Lawrence that revises how to jointly fund and provide emergency medical services, with the county increasing the share that it pays. Under the agreement, some costs that the county had previously paid on its own will become shared with the city, but the county will also be paying for 36% of all of the shared costs, as opposed to the 25% it was responsible for under the previous agreement.