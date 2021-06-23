Cancel
Skin Care

Cosmetology course instills creativity, confidence

By JACK BARNWELL
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 9 days ago

From day one of a three-week summer intensive course, Kodiak High School cosmetology teacher Phyllis Seaton described her small group of students as "fast and furious" when it came to learning the basics of the trade. High school students enrolled in the 90-hour class learned the foundations for skin care...

State
Alaska State
Decatur, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Creativity blooms at Camp Carnegie

First in a series of stories exploring various summer camps offered locally. A’mir Malone, 9, giggled as she talked about her first time playing the guitar at Camp Carnegie. Malone discovered a passion for music and hopes to continue playing even after her time at the five-day camp, which began Monday.
Visual Arteugeneweekly.com

Creativity Counts

Upon telling people what she does for a living, Ellen Eischen says she often gets the response, “You must be good at balancing your checkbook.” In reality the University of Oregon mathematics professor specializes in number theory, particularly L-functions and automorphic forms. Number theory, she explains, has its origins in ancient Greece but did not have practical application until computers became popular in the 1970s.
CollegesMySanAntonio

Column: Palo Alto offers prior learning credit for Cosmetology students

As everyone begins to ease back into daily routines and plan for the future, Palo Alto College would like to remind our community that it’s not too late to go back to college. We are here to support your dreams with a variety of programs where students can learn a trade or enhance their skills for a more fruitful career path.
Kidskcparent.com

Nine Ways to Instill Leadership Qualities in Kids

Kids who have well-developed leadership skills are more confident, responsible, and push themselves to their full potential. Leadership helps them develop better and more creative coping skills when it comes to problem-solving and project management. The art of compromise, empathy and good decision-making skills, things most parents strive to teach their children, are also important benefits of having well-developed leadership skills. For some children, leadership comes naturally, and for others, it must be developed and encouraged over time. Either way, parents can help develop their children’s leadership qualities so that when they are ready to attend college and enter the workforce, leading others and knowing when to follow someone else’s lead are already second nature.
Educationfloridatrend.com

Beyond The Classroom: Caring For The Whole Student

Thomas Rametta is President of Ultimate Medical Academy, where he leads UMA’s mission to equip and empower students to excel in healthcare careers. His work includes developing a diverse, talented team to support students throughout their academic and career journey, ensuring the institution operates responsibly and always champions student outcomes.
Kosciusko County, INvisitkosciuskocounty.org

Inspire Creativity

Through the generations, hand-made creations have spoken volumes about who we, our families and our communities are. In Kosciusko County, anyone’s creativity can be stoked to catch fire. Whether it’s personal ornamentation, pottery or painting that ignites ideas, makers will be caught up in the moment when something uniquely theirs emerges.
Wasilla, AKFrontiersman

Creative Q&A with Michele Harmeling

WASILLA— While writing isn’t Michele Harmeling’s day job, it’s something that’s stuck with her most of her life. recently participated in a question and answer interview to discuss the craft of writing, what the written word means to her, and the value of finding an outlet for creativity. How long...
Lisbon, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Project Inspire Instills Interest in STEM Fields

LISBON, Ohio – Kyanne Pierson, a sixth grader in Lisbon schools, holds the frame of a model rocket, showing off the thought process and skills it took to design it on a 3D printer. She was among a small group that worked on the project, taking care to ensure it could hold the necessary equipment such as a fuel tank, plus the astronauts.
Photographybloomeradvance.com

Creative Photo Displays

(Family Features) Family photos, vacation pictures, candid snapshots of friends and family – they’re often visual representations of some of your most treasured moments, so it’s likely you’ll want to give them some special treatment. Consider these easy and affordable ways to showcase some of your favorite photos. Variations on...
Worldtechgig.com

IIT Bombay brings flexibility for students in coursework selection

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay is offering greater flexibility to its undergraduate students in adjusting their coursework to align with their interests. This will help them choose between being a ‘generalist’ in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) by picking electives from within their own departments. Also, being a ‘specialist’ in one discipline by taking courses from the same (sub) discipline.
CollegesMorning Sun

Register now for fall courses at Mid Michigan College

Registration for fall courses at Mid Michigan College is available now, with courses starting Monday, August 30. Mid’s courses are scheduled to take place on-campus and remotely through a variety of delivery methods utilizing the latest technologies. “The health and safety of our campus community is our top concern as...
EducationeSchool Online

Are your students ready for their next step?

After more than a year of virtual learning, many educators and parents are investigating approaches to accelerate learning to ensure students are ready for their next step. Learning does not just mean facts and content but includes a broad range of skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, and effective written communication, as well as social and emotional well-being.
Emmetsburg, IAkicdam.com

ILCC Emmetsburg Campus Holds Open House for Cosmetology Program

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — Friday morning, Iowa Lakes Community College held a program and open house for its new cosmetology program on the Emmetsburg Campus. Tom Brotherton, the Executive Dean of the Emmetsburg Campus, says the new program will make a great addition to the college and community. Laurie Pearson,...
ComputerseSchool Online

Instructure Launches Canvas for Elementary User Experience for Back to School

SALT LAKE CITY — June 28, 2021 — Today at ISTE Live 2021, Instructure launched the Canvas for Elementary user experience, a combination of features that make Canvas more user-friendly for elementary students. The new features were developed using feedback collected during the pandemic and thoughtfully designed to more closely mimic an elementary school classroom, supporting both in-person and hybrid learning environments. Among the updates is a new dashboard, subject cards and schedule to orient the student when logging in and help them focus on what needs to be accomplished.
Collegesmanhattan.edu

Student Engagement Information for 2021-2022

The Student Engagement office is here to help students make important connections that will lead to a thriving college life experience. The following is important information about the new academic year pertinent to students, faculty and staff at Manhattan College in order for a productive start to the new academic year.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Epic Creative Co-Op

Attention Artists! Need Studio Space? Join the Epic Creative Co-Op Looking for studio space in The Woodlands? Want to part of a vibrant art organization where you can showcase your work, take classes, attend workshops and teach your craft to others? Come check out the epic Creative Co-Op on Sawdust Road (adjacent to the Hobby Lobby). Here’s how:
Visual ArtQuad-Cities Times

'It celebrates artists and their creativity'

Rows and rows of brightly colored chalk murals lined the sidewalks in Rock Island this weekend as artists of all ages shaded and smeared on their sidewalk canvases. Quad City Arts’ annual chalk art festival ran Saturday and Sunday at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, filled with food trucks, live music and 120 chalk artists.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Facilitating Creativity with Expressive Programming

Programming is not something that readily comes into mind when thinking about art, but many applications of programming allow for artistic expression. There is even a field of programming called creative coding where the goal is not to create something functional but rather expressive. Even though programming for art has...
Loudon County, TNNews-Herald.net

Area nonprofit awarded for creativity

Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service Inc., a local nonprofit, was recently honored by the National Council on Aging for creative thinking during the pandemic. SCHAS received the Innovator Award for the creation of S.O.S. — SCHAS Out Shopping — in which employees would shop for groceries for the elderly locked down in their homes.