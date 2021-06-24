Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Asata Maisé Is The Label Trailblazing 'Slow Fashion'

By Greg Emmanuel
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe founder of the brand spotted on Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade sits down with ESSENCE to talk sustainability. Asata Maisé is the designer proving that sustainable fashion can be vibrant with her eponymous label. The designer prefers for her brainchild to be referred to as an ‘ongoing project’ in lieu of the word ‘brand’ because according to Maisé ‘brand’ feels impersonal and she knows her work will continue evolve with her. That said, the ongoing project received an immense amount of support in the year of 2020, which has positioned the designer to sell out in under an hour each time she drops another batch of designs. In addition, Maisé’s works have been recognized by renowned publications, making its founder a recipient of Halsey’s Black Creators Fund Initiative and most recently, spotted on the mommy-daughter duo, Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade.

www.essence.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Designer#Slow Fashion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
Related
Designers & Collectionstrnto.com

Toronto clothing brand Encircled embraces slow fashion movement

You’ve heard of fast fashion, but what about slow fashion—its more sustainable, thoughtful and trustworthy cousin? Canadian brands like Encircled are leaning into the idea by using sustainable materials, prioritizing quality over quantity and considering every aspect of the environment (including people) with every design. Engaging with the slow fashion...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Fashion Label Decor Stores

The H&M Home store recently opened its doors in Vancouver at the Amazing Brentwood shopping center. This marks the fashion retailer's first expansion into the home interior retailer space and is part of the brand's new two-level H&M flagship store. The H&M Home store spans over 30,000 sq ft and...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Fashion is art

In the beginning stages of planning for the First Annual Art at the Outlets at Tejon event, the question “how can we mix fashion and art?” was asked. The consensus: Fashion IS art. The clothes we wear are creative representations carried out by thousands of designers and placed on millions...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

Two-and-a-half weeks ago, Lucie Meier gave birth to a daughter. “It’s three of us now,” said her husband and co-creative director Luke, who shared a photograph of baby Ella Rose dressed in a crisp, white gown with delicate lace and embroideries: the infant incarnation of her parents’ puritanical vision at Jil Sander. Lucie hadn’t tried to hide her pregnancy, but since everyone outside her studio had only seen her neck-up on a Zoom call for the last nine months, no one realized. “I worked until a week before, but it’s good to be two,” she said. “Luke could take over.”
Designers & CollectionsTech Times

What is Vlone and How this Fashion Brand Started

It all began in Harlem's streets in 2013, when a group of multi-talented people including musicians, fashion designers, rappers and singers shared the same philosophy of fashion and music. They formed ASAP MOB and launched Vlone clothing, a street fashion brand. ASAP members began wearing the clothing and quickly made it popular on social media.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dan Levy Reviews the New Dior Men’s Collection

At the Dior men’s spring 2022 presentation in Paris this weekend, David Rose was spotted in the front row. Okay, fine, Dan Levy was—but in his stylish look, he could be easily mistaken for his avant-garde Schitt’s Creek character. The Canadian actor and writer was on hand to take in all the fashions for fun, but he also had a job to do: Levy reviewed some of the collection exclusively for Vogue.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2022 Men's Collection is Calm, Cool and Collected

Lucie and Luke Meier create the color palette and silhouettes of your dreams in Jil Sander’s Spring/Summer 2022 Men's Collection. From work to play and day to night, the garments in this collection represent leisure and imagination, all while honing in on urban individuality. Shown off in an art film with various discussion and soft music in the background while models display the pieces, the film brings out the essence of the collection in a cool and collective way.
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Alicja Tubilewicz Models Sailing Styles for Vogue Thailand

Alicja Tubilewicz takes a luxurious boat trip for the pages of Vogue Thailand’s June 2021 issue. Photographed by Sootket Jiwpanit, she appears in a spread called: Sailing Away. The Polish stunner wears the pre-fall collections styled by Jongkol Palarit. Lounging in elegance, Alicja embraces designs from leading brands such as...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Chanel’s No. 5 Factory Collection Is Here! 17 New Reasons to Fall in Love With the Iconic Fragrance

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Chanel’s Fall 2014 collection goes down in fashion history as one of the most memorable live runway events of the last decade. More commonly referred to as “the supermarket show,” the collection featured some Karl Lagerfeld classics—belly chains! Knee-high lace-up trainers! But it was the set—a proper super marché, erected inside the Grand Palais, and stocked with at least 500 everyday products, re-coded as part of Chanel's in-house brand (House paint in a color called Gris Jersey, Petits Pois de Chanel)—that anyone lucky enough to have been in attendance still talks about all these years later. It was a testament to the fact that functional objects (especially those printed with the brand’s spartan, black and white logo) can in fact be rendered luxurious and iconic, under the right circumstances. Chanel No.5’s 100th anniversary are those circumstances.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Kerby Jean-Raymond Is the First Black American Designer at Couture Week, and It's About Time

Kerby Jean-Raymond is just a week away from presenting Pyer Moss's Haute Couture collection! The designer posted a series of Instagram images that noted the countdown is on for the historic event with the caption, "Pyer Moss — Couture 1 — happening in like a week." It was recently announced that his fashion label, Pyer Moss, was invited to be a guest member of the official Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture and will show its first couture collection this July.
Businesscbs19.tv

Megan Rapinoe among 'trailblazing' women replacing Victoria’s Secret angels

WASHINGTON — Victoria's Secret is replacing its supermodel angels with seven high-profile women known for their accomplishments rather than their figures in its evolving brand to help "inspire women." The lingerie company announced on Wednesday that its new VS Collective campaign aims to "positively impact the lives of women" with...
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

Tour an art deco French palace with Loewe fragrance

‘History as basis, as starting point. History as inspiration,’ is the brand comment from Loewe when asked about the connection between its fragrances and Villa Magnán in Biarritz, south-west France, where the Loewe fragrance collection has been photographed. The brand’s focus on history is no surprise. A 175-year-old Spanish leather...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Y/Project and FILA Want to Subvert Streetwear for SS22

Y/Project is on the up, and for Spring/Summer 2022 it hasn’t just debuted a collection of Glenn Martens-designed masterpieces, but also a boundary-breaking collaboration with FILA. The unexpected collaboration with the sportswear giant is in honor of FILA’s 110th anniversary, and is the perfect marriage of the two brands. From...
Designers & Collectionswhitewall.art

Everyday Utopia for Prada Menswear SS22

Captured on film, Prada’s Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection trailed through a sanguine tunnel, where models emerged to find themselves on a rocky shoreline. With Raf Simons as co-Creative Director (working in tandem with Miuccia Prada), the designs suggested an everyday utopia that was only enhanced by the setting’s clear skies and glistening blue water.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

The Best Looks From Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2022

With great elation and a healthy dose of cautiousness, hordes of fashion folk descended upon Paris and Milan this past week for men’s fashion week spring 2022—the first in-person fashion week since 2020. The French and Italian cities were slowly opening back up after another wave of Covid-19 outbreaks swept continental Europe earlier this year. And despite some brands sticking to digital unveilings for their collections, a handful of houses including Dior and Hermès were able to put on full-fledged runway shows, much to the joy of fashion editors who missed attending presentations in real life. Dior, in fact, took the opportunity to transform its Paris showroom into a cotton candy-colored desert for its spring 2022 debut—made in collaboration with the musician Travis Scott. Despite the delights featured at these live events, the clothes are truly what made the week special. Standout prints at Casablanca, knitwear and layers at Vetements, and Wales Bonner’s retro short-shorts (reflective of this summer’s leading trend for men), were our favorites from what is so far shaping up to be a standout season. Browse through all the best looks, here.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

The Lines at Zara Are Annoyingly Long, so We Found the Most Fire Pieces Online

A few days ago, Zara released a new collection, and let’s just say, we’re impressed. From bold, bright-colored numbers to quirky, uplifting prints, Zara is bringing that newfound energy we’ve all been craving this summer. And it’s not just us. Everyone’s been buzzing over the brand’s latest arrivals, and if you have visited your local Zara store, chances are you’ve been waiting in line for longer than desired. While the return of in-person experiences has been quite enjoyable, one thing we have not missed is stagnant shopping lines.