Asata Maisé Is The Label Trailblazing 'Slow Fashion'
The founder of the brand spotted on Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade sits down with ESSENCE to talk sustainability. Asata Maisé is the designer proving that sustainable fashion can be vibrant with her eponymous label. The designer prefers for her brainchild to be referred to as an ‘ongoing project’ in lieu of the word ‘brand’ because according to Maisé ‘brand’ feels impersonal and she knows her work will continue evolve with her. That said, the ongoing project received an immense amount of support in the year of 2020, which has positioned the designer to sell out in under an hour each time she drops another batch of designs. In addition, Maisé’s works have been recognized by renowned publications, making its founder a recipient of Halsey’s Black Creators Fund Initiative and most recently, spotted on the mommy-daughter duo, Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade.www.essence.com