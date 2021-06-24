Cancel
Carroll County, MO

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Grand River near Sumner This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Grand River near Sumner Flood stage: 26.0 feet Latest stage: 11.3 feet at 7 PM Wednesday Maximum Forecast Stage: 26.7 feet at 1 PM Friday Jun 25 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1am 1am 1am Grand River Sumner 26.0 11.3 Wed 7pm 10.9 22.5 20.9 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.

alerts.weather.gov
