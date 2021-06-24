Severe Weather Statement issued for Davison, Douglas, Hutchinson by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davison; Douglas; Hutchinson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN DAVISON SOUTHEASTERN AURORA...NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.alerts.weather.gov