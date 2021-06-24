Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manatee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Manatee, Inland Manatee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Manatee; Inland Manatee A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN MANATEE COUNTY At 954 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Memphis, or near Palmetto, moving southwest at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bradenton, Palmetto, Anna Maria, Ellenton, South Bradenton, Parrish, Memphis, West Bradenton, Sarasota Bradenton Airport, West Samoset, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, Bayshore Gardens, Cortez, Samoset, Palma Sola and Oneco. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, FL
City
Palma Sola, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
South Bradenton, FL
City
Bayshore Gardens, FL
City
Anna Maria, FL
City
Bradenton Beach, FL
City
Palmetto, FL
City
Holmes Beach, FL
City
Parrish, FL
City
Ellenton, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
City
West Samoset, FL
City
Cortez, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Palma#Coastal Manatee#Inland Manatee A Strong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...