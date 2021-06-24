Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Manatee, Inland Manatee by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Manatee; Inland Manatee A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN MANATEE COUNTY At 954 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Memphis, or near Palmetto, moving southwest at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bradenton, Palmetto, Anna Maria, Ellenton, South Bradenton, Parrish, Memphis, West Bradenton, Sarasota Bradenton Airport, West Samoset, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, Bayshore Gardens, Cortez, Samoset, Palma Sola and Oneco. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov