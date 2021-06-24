Cancel
Aurora County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aurora by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 19:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:03:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN DAVISON SOUTHEASTERN AURORA...NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

Aurora County, SD
Aurora, SD
