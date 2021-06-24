NFL Raiders Nassib's jersey is top-seller after he comes out as gay

By RJ YoungFOX Sports College Football Writer Prediction: Five-star prospect Quinn Ewers is going to win the most prestigious recruiting competition for quarterbacks and be named 2021 Elite 11 MVP when the competition concludes on July 3. And Ewers is not just any five-star – he’s one of the best-ever five-stars. [embedded content] He is only the sixth-ever recruit and only the second-ever quarterback to earn a 1.000 rating, according to the Composite Player Rankings. The other five are Vince Young, Ernie Sims, Rashan Gary, Jadeveon Clowney and Robert Nkemdiche. This means Ewers is rated higher coming out of high school than were Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Terrelle Pryor, Adrian Peterson, Joe McKnight, Leonard Fournette and USC true freshman Korey Foreman, among others. All of those players are ranked in the top 20 recruits of all time. Ewers is from Southlake, Texas, and Southlake Carroll High School. He committed to Texas…