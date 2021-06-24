Cancel
NFL Raiders Nassib's jersey is top-seller after he comes out as gay

By Thomas Forester
mycbs4.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (CBS4) — Just two days after Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, his football jersey was a top-seller. It's just the latest indicator of the overwhelmingly positive reaction to his announcement. The NFL says it would match Nassib's...

