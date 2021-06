Editor’s Note: We’ll never leave the animals behind, even if our “Animal Awareness” series is over. In fact, when we consider the objects and living organisms that exist all around us, we, of course, have to consider the alligator. Taking a page from David Foster Wallace’s “Consider the Lobster,” writers in Kelley Crawford’s Alternative Journalism class at Tulane University chose objects that are rather ubiquitous. Then, they dove into the symbolic narrative those objects tell. Up first in the “Consider the _____” series is the alligator we know and [should[ love.