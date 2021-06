LONG KEY, Fla — A loggerhead sea turtle has a new lease on life thanks to an off-duty FWC wildlife officer. It happened June 19, according to the Florida Keys News Bureau. Lt. Liz Lyne, a 20-year veteran of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, was boating with friends and kids and was on the way to an eco-tour and snorkel adventure, as well as a beach cleanup on Long Key, according to the news outlet.