Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dogecoin Surges 20% As Market Recovers, Ethereum Hovers Below $2,000

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 20% higher at press time over 24 hours, making to the list of top gainers as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 8% to $1.35 trillion on Wednesday night. What Happened: DOGE traded 20% higher at $0.23 at press time and was up 25.21% and 22.07%...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
53K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Tron#Trx#Xrp#Exoalpha#Delta Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsinvezz.com

Dogecoin price prediction as its volatility slips

Dogecoin has been in a tight range even as other cryptocurrencies bounce back. The coin is trading at $0.2567, which is about 56% above the lowest level last week. Bitcoin has jumped after an improvement in hash rates. The Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is in a tight range as investors wait for...
Marketsthecryptocurrencypost.net

Bitcoin and Ethereum moves up in a relatively progressive market

The cryptocurrency market showed the glimpses of marginal gains in the last 24 hours. The top two crypto token of the market, Bitcoin and Ethereum made relatively considerable gains, after days of constant dips. Previously, Bitcoin had slipped below the support level of $30K. However, it has made a recovery, and is currently traded at over $36,000.
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto recovery ‘feels very 2013’, leading analyst says

The price of bitcoin is once again on the ascendency, jumping by nearly 10 per cent over the weekend to take it back above $35,000 at the start of the week.Other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from a resurgent crypto market, with all of the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies seeing gains on Monday and Tuesday.Ethereum (ether) saw the biggest boost, jumping by nearly 20 per cent since Saturday.Bitcoin’s return to the green has been partly spurred on by news from Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas that the bank he founded, Banco Azteca, could become the first in Mexico to accept the cryptocurrency.In less positive news, leading crypto exchange Binance has been forced to respond to reports that it could be banned in the UK. A statement read: “The FCA UK notice has no direct impact on the services provided on Binance.com.You can follow all the latest analysis, expert commentary and price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: El Salvador’s president declares cryptocurrency legal tender
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the Price of Dogecoin Rose This Morning

The price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) rose as much as 8% at one point this morning from levels seen last night, after several recent tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. So what. Musk and his large social media following have been major contributors the huge rise in Dogecoin,...
Commodities & Futuredailyhodl.com

Ethereum Could Surge Above $20,000 on Back of This Emerging Crypto Sector, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau thinks Ethereum has the potential to surge past $20,000 with the help of an emerging sector of the crypto markets. In a new video, the popular analyst who goes by Guy says that decentralized finance (DeFi) and its ability to replicate the services of traditional finance without the drawbacks will be the catalyst that pushes Ethereum to the stratosphere.
MarketsBenzinga

Ethereum Co-Founder On Bitcoin Says, 'You Have To Upgrade The Damn Thing'

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Charles Hoskinson came down on the pace of evolution of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in an interview with Lex Fridman. What Happened: Hoskinson said, “The problem with Bitcoin is that it is so slow, it’s like the mainframe programming of the past....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bytecoin Achieves Market Cap of $325.21 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 328.6% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $325.21 million and approximately $111,723.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001888 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00046429 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00140077 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Cap of $72,019.13 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $72,019.13 and approximately $175.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $18,515.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CUTcoin Market Cap Hits $20.59 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $20.59 million and $364.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Ethereum Shooting Up Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading about 7% higher in the early hours of Tuesday even as investment products and funds posted record outflows in the final week of June. What Happened: ETH traded 6.93% higher at $2,103.07 at press time over 24 hours. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen 8.53% over a week.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Ethereum Classic (ETC) Surging Today?

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) spiked nearly 9% in the early hours of Tuesday after developers of the cryptocurrency announced that the “Magneto” network upgrade is on the way. What Happened: The hard fork revelation was made by Stevan Lohja, developer relations manager for Mantis — a client and wallet for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Savix (SVX) Market Capitalization Hits $259,535.52

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Savix has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market cap of $259,535.52 and approximately $48,491.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00011796 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $8.30 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.30 billion and approximately $925.61 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketscustom-yearbooks.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin? How to pick the best cryptocurrency for spending

What Maggi is for noodles, Bitcoin is for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is the biggest currency by market capitalization. But exist various other cryptocurrencies on the market that could be the next bitcoin or possibly bigger than that? Yes, there are, with the similarity Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash Money, Dash Surge, our really own Indian Polygon (MATIC), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and also much more being about. After that there are coins that promise to send you to the moon. Yet ask on your own: who would bring you back?
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Homeros Market Cap Reaches $30.32 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Homeros has a total market cap of $30.32 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.