David Bakhtiari Pumps Up Milwaukee Bucks Crowd By Chugging Beer

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari was in attendance for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks. He's become known for his beer chugging prowess over the years and he didn't disappoint on Wednesday night.

During a break in the action, Bakhtiari was given a stage to down an entire large beer. He crushed it.

Well done, sir. Well done, indeed.

It's nice Bakhtiari was able to take time out of his busy schedule of trying to convince Aaron Rodgers to return to the Packers. In fact, maybe he was trying to send a message to his quarterback, since the two of them engaged in a chug-off at a Bucks game back in 2019. Bakhtiari destroyed his teammate in that one.

The Bucks lead the Atlanta Hawks 59-54 at halftime of Game 1. We'll see if they were inspired on the march to victory. by Bakhtiari