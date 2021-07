Nothing surprising. basically an abbreviated version of what we took to the last world cup. my own opinion is that more players games have dropped a bit than improved, so this feels like a weaker team than we had in 2019. however, i'd be surprised if we didn't prevail. after the olympics vlatko will have the unenviable job of parting with some longtime stars prior to 2023. we'll see if those stars make it easy or difficult.