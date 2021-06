Two spectators were sent off on Tuesday in the World Testing Championship final for abusing New Zealand players as they faced India in the flagship game in Southampton. A lively crowd made up largely of Indian fans added to the intensity, with their chants of support for Virat Kohli’s team ringing around the Hampshire headquarters during day five. But there was an unsavory incident, with a spokesperson for the International Cricket Council, the world’s sport governing body, saying after strains: “We have received reports of abuse directed against neo players. Zealander.