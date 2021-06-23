Cancel
Minnesota State

Reports shows Minnesota a top 10 road trip destination

By WalletHub
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul MN-) A new report shows Minnesota is one of the best places to take a road trip this summer. WalletHub says summer is the perfect time to hit the open road: School’s out, the weather’s warm, and the possibilities are endless. While travel was very limited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination has allowed states to open up a lot more this year. This summer, over two-thirds of Americans plan to take a vacation, and 59% of U.S. families say they are more likely to drive than fly.

