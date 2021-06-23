Reports shows Minnesota a top 10 road trip destination

The 363-mile Pacific Coast Scenic Byway (U.S. Highway 101) traces the ebb and flow of life along Oregon’s western edge. Your drive begins in Astoria, where the powerful Columbia River and Pacific Ocean converge. Witness their tumultuous union from Fort Stevens State Park, site of the rusty, skeletal wreck of the Peter Iredale. Learn about the region’s fur-trading and seafaring history at the Columbia River Maritime Museum before heading 17 miles south to the town of Seaside through vast, open land where elk graze and eagles soar. Families love Seaside’s 1920s-era boardwalk and beach, and the Necanicum Estuary for paddling, clamming, and birding. Hikes through the mossy, temperate coastal rain forest on the craggy cliffs of Tillamook Head in Ecola State Park offer sweeping ocean views. Next up: Cannon Beach’s art galleries, boutiques, and sprawling beach. The restaurant at Stephanie Inn’s pours local pinot noir and offers gorgeous views of monolith Haystack Rock jutting 235 feet up from crashing waves.