Man Accused of Impregnating Underage Teen Girl
A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly impregnating an underage girl he met through a social media app, police reported Wednesday. Ruben Garciacarbajal was charged Tuesday with one felony count each of unlawful sexual intercourse, with a sentencing enhancement allegation of inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, harmful matter sent to a minor with the intent to seduce and possession or control of child pornography, court records show.mynewsla.com