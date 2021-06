Let’s go back to one of the most hilarious attacks on a new Canon camera I’ve ever seen. The infamous Canon EOS R5 overheating issue. If you follow us on Canon Watch you likely know that we always thought (and said) that it wasn’t a real issue, and that Canon had disclosed very transparently the limits for 4K and 8K video on the EOS R5. Needless to say that it never was an issue for those taking stills. At the end of the day it depends on how much you push the R5. The whole overheating hysteria was started by the usual suspects, a bunch of Canon hating video guys who always attack Canon’s new cameras.