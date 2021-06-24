Man Fatally Wounded by One or More Deputies in Norwalk

A man driving a stolen box truck was fatally shot Wednesday by one or more sheriff’s deputies in Norwalk following a pursuit. The man was driving the truck recklessly when deputies began pursuing the vehicle, which went south on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and exited at Alondra Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies eventually stopped the vehicle near Alondra Boulevard and Piuma Avenue at about 9:50 a.m.