The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Was So Secretive About Idris Elba's Role Even the Crew Was Confused

When James Gunn first began casting his film The Suicide Squad there was some confusion about what role Idris Elba would be taking. At first it appeared that Elba would be playing the part of Deadshot, taking over from Will Smith whose schedule wouldn't permit him to be part of the film. After WB decided to leave the character open for Smith to potentially return one day the part was rewritten to be a different DC character, but who wasn't announced until much later. Gunn was asked on Twitter if the production filmed alternate scene for the movie and different deaths to prevent leaks and though the answer was no Gunn did detail the lengths they went to keep Elba's role of Bloodsport a secret.