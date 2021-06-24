Local Head Start programs secure millions in Rescue Plan Act funds

Selectman Williams: $6 Million from Federal Rescue Plan Act Should Go to Restoring General Fund. The town has already lost millions of dollars in revenue due to COVID-19, with more losses to come as New Canaan emerges from the pandemic, so municipal officials should look to use $6 million in new federal funding to restore the town’s General Fund, Selectman Nick Williams said. The $3 million that New Canaan should get this week through the America Rescue Plan Act just about covers losses already incurred in areas such as parking, recreation programs and property rentals, Williams noted during the June 15 Board fo Selectmen meeting. And New Canaan has “other continuing negative trends on revenue” that should be addressed in a second $3 million payment from the federal government that expected to come within the next 12 months, Williams said during the meeting, held both in person at Town Hall and via videoconference.