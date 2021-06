USD/JPY now favours further consolidation as the upside bias seems have run out of some steam, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that the ‘outlook is mixed’ and we expected USD to ‘trade between 110.50 and 111.00’. USD subsequently traded between 110.48 and 110.97. Downward pressure appears to building and USD is likely to edge lower to 110.40. For today a sustained decline below this strong support is unlikely. On the upside, a break of 110.90 (minor resistance is at 110.75) would indicate that the downward pressure has eased.”