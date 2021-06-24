Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation challenges pandemic-weary businesses

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toledo Blade
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Small businesses that endured shutdowns and lower revenue during the coronavirus outbreak now must contend with another crisis: spiking prices for goods and services that squeeze profits and force many owners to pass the increases along to customers. Mickey Luongo’s company, Total Home Supply, is paying as...

www.toledoblade.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Air Conditioner#Gasoline Prices#Total Home Supply#The Labor Department#The Upside Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

Consumer confidence up in June, highest level since pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 127.3 in June,...
Public Healththebusinesstimes.com

After pandemic, business anything but usual

As businesses reopen and employees return to a more typical work environments and schedules, it’s a good time to consider the options. Some employees have grown accustomed to their new normal and prefer different working situations. Employers have found they can function surprisingly well — in some cases more effectively and efficiently — using the models they employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BusinessBrookings Institution

How does the government measure inflation?

Inflation refers to changes over time in the overall level of prices of goods and services throughout the economy. The government measures inflation by comparing the current prices of a set of goods and services to previous prices. That turns out to be more complicated than it sounds. Here’s how inflation measures work.
Public HealthShawano Leader

Lucrative Business Ideas in the Pandemic Era

The pandemic brought so many shifts in the personal lives of people. They have to change some of their habits at home. Work setups also made some transitions. The drastic effects do not stop at an individual level. The global economy suffered a great loss due to the unexpectedness of the pandemic. Some businesses have to close because they operate at a deficit. But, the silver lining of this uncertain time is the emergence of some business ideas.
Public Healthripongazette.co.uk

Business Forum support in pandemic

Businesses in the Selby and Sherburn-in-Elmet area have pulled together to manage the challenges of lockdown thanks to the Elmet and Selby Business Forum. The Forum was created in January 2020 through a partnership between Selby District Council and businesses Cranswick Gourmet Bacon and Whitewing Recruitment and Training Services. As...
Small Businessadvisor.ca

Entrepreneurs optimistic in face of pandemic challenges: survey

The pandemic has been a massive challenge for small businesses, with many closing and others relying on government assistance to stay afloat, but a survey from RBC suggests prospective entrepreneurs are uncowed. More than half of the 2,000 Canadians surveyed online by Ipsos Canada said they’ve thought about owning a...
Businesspresspublications.com

AARP:: Retail drug prices rose faster than inflation during pandemic

In 2020, retail prices for 260 widely used brand-name prescription drugs increased more than twice as fast as general inflation, rising 2.9% compared to an inflation rate of 1.3%, according to a new report from AARP’s Public Policy Institute (PPI). The average annual cost for one brand name medication used...
Small Businesstopfeatured.com

In the News: Small Businesses Challenges as Economy Opens Up

Finding qualified employees and adjusting to lower sales are two big challenges small businesses are facing as the economy continues to reopen. This is according to the ADP Small Business@Work Survey. The more than 2,000 small business owners in the survey also said cash flow, the economy, increase in production costs, capacity constraints and supply chain disruption are ongoing challenges.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Surviving the pandemic: A business perspective

As the global COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of improvement in some countries, most businesses have slowly started to return to normal operations. However, this is not true for all firms as the crisis induced by the pandemic resulted in permanent closures of businesses across the globe. A recent World Bank working paper uses the World Bank Enterprise Surveys (ES) from 2019 and 2020 along with a series of follow-up surveys conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic to assess the effect of the COVID-19 on business closures. The original ES data collection, which concluded just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, offers a unique baseline to study the impact of the crisis on firm survival during the pandemic. Commonalities among the survivors exist. Firms that survived the COVID-19 crisis are older and more productive; they also tend to be innovators, use digital technology, and operate in less burdensome business environments.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

New Agency Challenges The Traditional Business Staffing Model

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Dalton, founder of The Hive, is pleased to announce the opening of her business, a staffing agency that just may break the mold - offering companies remote workers at competitive prices, either on an hourly or long-term basis. "The business staffing...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

As market frets over inflation, small businesses are already adapting

Yes, there is inflation. Yes, it's going to last for a while. Federal Reserve and Treasury officials tell us that the rise in prices we’re seeing will be temporary. Most economists are predicting modest inflation from anywhere between 2 and 5 percent during the coming months. We've already seen spikes in both consumer and producer prices. But the markets don't seem to be panicking — yet. And no one in charge seems to be veering from their course, despite congressional pressures and media attention.
Slidell, LAThe Slidell Independent

Small business is still facing challenging times

SLIDELL – Michele Blanchard has been a businesswoman for a long time. As a lawyer she has represented hundreds of small business owners. And as a business that was fortunate enough to survive COVID-19, she hopes the latest trial doesn’t prove to be too much for Slidell business owners who have faced more than their share of challenges in recent years.
Small BusinessWestport News

The Post-Pandemic Playbook for Small Businesses

After over year of pandemic living, recent statistics suggest we’re inching closer to a new normal. Vaccine doses are on the rise, travel is picking up and states are starting to reopen. Heck, even the Olympics are back. Optimism is the current trend in the business world too. Hiring and...
Small Businesssmarthustle.com

NEWS – Pandemic Brought Challenges, But Small Business Spirit Still Thriving, TD Bank Survey Shows

Small business owners (SBOs) report they are doing better than expected as the economy continues to gain steam amid the waning pandemic, according to the results of the 2021 Small Business Survey, released today by TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®. The survey polled more than 750 small businesses nationwide with less than $5 million in annual revenue, from sole proprietors with home-based businesses to professional services and retail. It showed that 41% of SBOs expect to grow their revenue in 2021 while only 9% anticipate a decline.
BusinessTacoma News Tribune

US consumer confidence soars on upbeat views about economy

U.S. consumer confidence soared in June to a fresh pandemic high as Americans became more upbeat about the economy and job market. The Conference Board’s index increased to 127.3 from an upwardly revised 120 reading in May, according to a report Tuesday. The June figure exceeded all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Consumers also expected inflation to pick up in the coming year.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Post-pandemic recovery amid rising inflation

Higher inflation in the US and globally, fear of quantitative easing, a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus and the slow pace of vaccination are key factors that will cause higher volatility in the equity market. They are likely to dampen market sentiment, especially concerns surrounding the US inflation rate. Inflation...
EconomySupply House Times Magazine

Bruce Merrifield: Post-pandemic labor challenges

Our economy was shut-down for a year, then rebooted with massive, blunt, stimulus and build-better funds. It will take months for the supply-and-demand for both products and labor to rebalance. And it’s no secret the country is facing major labor shortages. The “new jobs for April” forecast was a huge,...