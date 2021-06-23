ALL-STARS: Meet the top girls volleyball players in the Genesee Region League this season
The 2021 girls volleyball season brought with it distinct changes stemming from COVID-19 protocols, which changed the scope of HS volleyball as we knew it. A lack of an offseason, socially distant practices and other on-court alterations that players and coaches were forced to deal with made things difficult. But several individuals and teams within the Genesee Region League were still able to make their way to notable campaigns.www.thedailynewsonline.com