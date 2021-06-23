Dill Work and Play holds June meeting in Elk City

The Dill Work and Play OHCE met June 8, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in Elk City at Fred’s for lunch and the June meeting. Everyone ordered lunch and Jane Shull called the meeting to order. Emma Bingham led a prayer for devotion for the day. Emma gave the minutes and took roll. Lowayne Piercey gave a 4-H report. The county had a cupcake decorating day and a 4-H Camp day. Report was given by Anna Prickett, Jane, Emma and Lowayne on the club trip to Hennessy and Kingfisher for OHCE Week. The County Fair was discussed and members are getting ready for that. Jane discussed the Washita County Newsletter. The group discussed the vew Covid rules and all are happy to see things getting back closer to normal. Vacation trips were discussed and some plans shared. Lowayne gave a program with the article by Daris Howard from the Sentinel Leader, “A Little Absent Minded.” Jane showed a cultural art of a very old copper and turquoise ring she found on a trip to Enid. Lunch a visitation were enjoyed. Those attending were Darlene Moore, Vickie Werner, Jane Shull, Anna Prickett, Emma Bingham and Lowayne Piercey.