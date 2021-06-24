Former 19th District legislator Mark Doumit dies suddenly at 59

Former 19th District legislator and current executive director of the Washington Forest Protection Association Mark Doumit died suddenly 0n Monday, his family announced Tuesday. He was 59 years old.

Doumit served the 19th District as a State Representative from 1996 until 2002, when he was appointed to fill the district’s Senate seat, which was vacated by the retirement of Sen. Sid Snyder.

In 2006, he announced he would be leaving the Senate to become the executive director of the Washington Forest Protection Association, which represents the interests of the state’s private forest landowners.

On Tuesday, current 19th District legislators and others weighed in on Doumit’s life and legacy.

“As a newly elected member of the Legislature from the 19th Legislative District, I was delighted to meet Mark and get to know him,” said Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview.

He described Doumit as “something of an elder statesman for Southwest Washington. Always approachable, always free with comment and advice. He understood what is at stake in the debates currently playing out before the Legislature. Not just that, but he also knew how those arguments got started, and how people’s positions had changed over time.”

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said on social media Tuesday, “His passing was sudden and unexpected. Doumit was in his late 50s. Many people who knew him are in shock at the news. Life is fragile. Take no day for granted.”

Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, echoed those sentiments.

“I was a mere child when he was elected to represent the people of this district,” said McEntire. “It makes me very sad to hear about his sudden passing, and I am grateful for the time he took to teach me about the forest industry. I hope there is some old growth in heaven.”

Wilson said Doumit “was a problem solver and a leading voice for our state’s natural resource community, someone who understood that behind every issue there are people, and that negotiation and compromise are the keys to getting things done.”

Congressman Derek Kilmer issued a statement Tuesday, reading in part, “I first met Mark Doumit when, as a freshman state representative, I visited his office to ask his support on a bill important to my constituents. Not only did I leave with his support, I left with his advice, his mentorship, and with a new friend.

“Over the years — whether during his service in the legislature or in his leadership of the Washington Forest Protection Association — Mark was a leader who cared passionately about creating economic opportunity for folks in rural Washington, about being a steward of our environmental and economic future, and about his friends and family.”

A statement released by the Washington Forest Protection Association said: “Through his leadership, Washington Forest Protection Association helped advance landmark legislation that affirmed the vital role of working forests in salmon restoration efforts, economic development and helping to address climate change. Mark’s efforts helped benefit private forestland owners, rural communities, the forestry sector, recreational enthusiasts, conservationists and Washington state.”

Wilson said, as association director, Doumit “sought balanced policies for our state’s privately owned forests and salmon recovery that protect the environment while preserving property rights.”

Court Stanley, former Washington Forest Protection Association President and former Port Blakely President, hailed Doumit’s leadership skills.

“Mark will always be remembered as a leader who brought forestry back to importance in Washington state,” said Stanley.

He added that because of the association staff Doumit had assembled, the association “will remain a thoughtful leader in the legislature and natural resources sector and an example on how to work collaboratively.”