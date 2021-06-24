Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum Classic, SafeMoon & Zilliqa — Asian Wrap 24 June

As a general rule, when talking about cryptocurrencies, everyone usually thinks of Bitcoin, but we must not forget Ethereum and many others that have known how to grow in the shadow of Bitcoin, also raising in some cases interesting solutions to the problems that the crypto queen has shown as it grew. The clearest example of this is the transition from Ethereum to Ethereum 2, going from the proof of work (PoW) to the proof of stake (PoS) model.