Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum Classic, SafeMoon & Zilliqa — Asian Wrap 24 June
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC is dead money under $47. Ethereum Classic price has collapsed 80% from the May high and 60% from the corrective high on May 26, taking the cryptocurrency below the 2018 high. Now that ETC resides below the 2018 high, it will be challenging to mount a compelling advance in the short term, forcing investors to transit cautiously until a timely entry price can be distinguished from the general level of uncertainty.www.fxstreet.com