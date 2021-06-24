AUD/JPY continues to push higher toward 84.10 on improved risk sentiment

Trading took a guarded start yesterday. Eco data were few. Spain and Portugal prolonging travel restrictions was a reminder that Covid related risks might still resurface and didn’t help to revive an already hesitant reflation trade. European equities lost >0.75%. US indices ended mixed with the Dow losing modest ground (-0.44%). The Nasdaq outperformed closing at a new record level. Markets hesitancy was also visible in a renewed flattening of core yield curves. German yields declined 0.5 bp (2-y) to 3.5 bp (10-y). US yields eased between 1.2 bp (2-y) and 5.4 (30-y). The decline in US yields was almost evenly divided between real yields and inflation expectations. Fed Quarles kept a rather balanced approach but joins the assessment that current supply-driven rise in inflation is mainly temporary. Fed Barkin said the Fed has made substantial further progress in reaching its targets in order to begin tapering of asset purchases but prefers to wait the see the developments next year before deciding on the start of interest rate hikes. Markets currently apparently focus on the softer side of the Fed’s narrative. The overall cautious global mindset slightly supported the dollar, but gains were modest and major USD cross rates remain within post-Fed ranges. The DXY-trade-weighted index finished near 91.88. EUR/USD eased to close at 1.1925. Oil (Brent 74.70) dropped of recent post-pandemic peak levels as markets ponder the chances for OPEC+ raising output levels amid lingering uncertainty on potential impact of new corona variants.