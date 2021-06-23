Cancel
Some BOE MPC members might feel that the time to act was approaching – JP Morgan

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Thursday’s key event, Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy meeting, Reuters came out with the analysis by saying, “The Bank of England will say on Thursday whether it is worried about a recent jump in inflation, which broke above the central bank's 2% target and looks set to climb higher as Britain reawakens its economy from its coronavirus slumber.”

