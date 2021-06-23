Genesee County GOP election commissioner: Byron town supervisor primary ‘up for grabs’
BATAVIA — The Republican primary results are unofficial, but the counting of absentee ballots will not change the outcome in Stafford and Bethany. The primary for town of Byron supervisor, between incumbent Peter Yasses and challenger Gerald Heins, is in doubt until all the absentees are tallied, Republican Election Commissioner Richard Siebert said. Yasses had a four-vote lead, 82-78, as of Tuesday night.www.thedailynewsonline.com