Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, KS

Equipment stolen, damaged at Big Bull Creek Park

gardnernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson County Parks and Recreation seeks help regarding theft of playground equipment. While no crime is particularly easy to deal with, this one is going to affect children. The evening of June 17, unknown individual(s) damaged and stole key features of the Big Bull Creek playground, according to a social media post made by the county parks department. A unique rope swing was stolen along with a large toy box. In addition, another toy box and the xylophone damaged. According to the Johnson County Parks Department post, there were other features stolen or damaged. It is going to take time for JCPRD staff to repair and replace everything involved in this incident. JCPRD asks that anyone with information to please call 913-782-0720. Photo courtesy of JCPRD.

gardnernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Parks And Recreation#The Big Bull#Big Bull Creek Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Tour de France crash suspect may have fled country as authorities search: report

The woman who caused a massive pile-up at the Tour de France on Saturday is reportedly still on the run and may have fled the country in the aftermath of the incident. French authorities said the suspect, dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped shirt and a yellow raincoat, fled the scene before anyone could reach her. She was holding a sign that read "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!" as cyclist Tony Martin and his teammates crashed into her.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.