Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar Mixed; Risk FX rallies, Yen wweakens, US yields rise

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed’s Kaplan, Bostic See Rate Hikes in 2022, BOE Up Next. Summary: The Dollar finished mixed, higher against the Yen but lower versus Risk currencies, the Aussie and Kiwi. Higher US bond yields were offset by disappointing New Home Sales data which recorded a fall in May. US Federal Reserve Presidents Kaplan (Dallas) and Bostic (Atlanta) both saw rate hikes in 2022. Boston Fed President Rosengren saw US inflation higher than 2% next year although he saw this moderating in 2022.USD/JPY rallied to 111.103 overnight and April 2020 highs, easing to settle around 111.00 in late New York. Risk appetite stayed healthy which saw the Aussie and Kiwi again finish as best performing currencies for the second day running. AUD/USD finished up 0.25% to 0.7575 (0.7599 overnight high) while the NZD/USD closed at 0.7045 (0.7025 yesterday). The Euro was modestly lower at 1.1925 (1.1938) while Sterling ended little changed at 1.3957 (1.3950). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mostly stronger due to higher US treasury rates. USD/SGD rose to 1.3458 (1.3440). The USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) pair soared 0.4% to 31.85 (31.70 yesterday). Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) eased to.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Us Inflation#Us Treasury#Us Federal Reserve#New Home Sales#Boston Fed#Nzd Usd#Asian#The Offshore Chinese Yuan#Dow#Bond Yield#Us Treasury#Jgb#Flash Manufacturing Pmi#April Retail Sales#5 7#5 1#Us Flash Services#Usd Jpy#Aud Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Still Feeling Weight of BoE Comments

The pound vs dollar rate was choppy on Monday, as it fluctuated between the 1.38 and 1.39 levels. A lack of impetus has been a common theme for the pound in June, which is on course to be the UK currency’s worst month against the dollar since September. Not only was the pound one of the worst-performing G-10 currencies last week following the Bank of England’s latest meeting of monetary policymakers – who left interest rates and bond purchases untouched – earlier in the month it dropped below 1.38 against a strengthening dollar for the first time since April.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar strengthens as sentiment sours

Japan’s Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 3% in May, missing expectations. US CB Consumer Confidence is foreseen at 118.9 in June, up from the previous 117.2. USD/JPY is technically neutral, needs to advance past 110.95 to turn bullish. Financial markets are in risk-off mode, with the greenback firmer against most...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Rise Maintained, Eyes on Month End Rebalancing

The USD remains on the front foot after yesterday’s corporate USD demand (typically on end of month spot date), however, with little in the way of notable events on today’s calendar, besides the England vs Germany match of course, I suspect conviction will be somewhat low ahead of ISM and NFP data. That being said, month end rebalancing will no doubt garner market interest, which as it stands, investment bank models have pointed to mild USD selling. Should this be the case, my bias is to fade dips in the USD against low yielders such as the CHF, which is also vulnerable from a positioning standpoint within the leveraged community. As a reminder, the month-end flows tend to be observed around the London 4pm fix.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar and Yen Surge, Resuming Near Term Rally

Dollar rises sharply today and takes the Japanese Yen higher too. There is no clear stimulus for the moves as other markets are mixed. The technical development suggests that this week’s retreat has completed already. New Zealand and Australian Dollar are currently the worst performing. But Euro and Sterling are not too far behind.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks Struggle As Delta Variant Wreaks Havoc; Dollar And Yen Edge Up

Wall Street notches up another record but Asia falters amid worrying spread of Delta variant. Dampened mood and US Covid resilience lift dollar, yen up too. Euro stutters as ECB divisions laid bare; pound slips as investors unimpressed by UK’s ‘Freedom Day’. Mixed start for equities as Delta outbreak hits...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY Breakout on Hold, Awaiting Catalyst

The Dollar basket is in the midst of a potential breakout after a hawkish pivot from the Fed. A recent double bottom technical formation is an encouraging development for bulls. US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY Breakout on Hold, Awaiting Catalyst. The US Dollar has been in the driver’s seat following...
Marketskitco.com

Gold is looking at worst June since 2013 as prices plunge on stronger dollar

(Kitco News) Gold saw a sharp drop on Tuesday as prices touched 2.5-month lows and headed for the worst June performance since 2013. The yellow metal is trading down 7.6% on the month. On a month-on-month basis, gold is on track to see its worst performance since November 2016, when the precious metal dropped more than 8%. In June 2013, gold dropped 11%.
MarketsCNBC

Gold slides to 11-week low on dollar, hawkish Fed double whammy

Spot gold fell 0.93% to $1,761.66 per ounce by 01:39 pm EDT after touching $1,749.20, its lowest since April 15. U.S. gold futures settled down 1% at $1,763.60. Gold slipped on Tuesday to its lowest since mid-April as the dollar strengthened in the run-up to this week's U.S. jobs report, which is expected to come in strong and could cement the Federal Reserve's recent hawkish stance.
Marketsbusinesshala.com

Dollar drives higher as traders look to Fed clues from U.S. jobs data

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Businesshala) – The recent gains in the dollar in the face of the virus crisis fueled concerns in the dollar on Wednesday ahead of US jobs data crucial to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. There were losses overnight in risk-sensitive commodity currencies, with the Australian and...
Marketstribuneledgernews.com

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Dollar Drives in Data Heavy Week

- GBP/USD in possible 1.38-to-1.40 range short-term. - USD in driving seat after BoE’s cold water stymies GBP. - U.S. PMIs, IMF’s COFER report in focus ahead of payrolls. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3802-1.3830. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gives back some of last week's rally as oil dips

* Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Australia and Asia, with the currency giving back some of last week's advance. Global shares and oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged lower as Sydney plunged into a lockdown after a cluster of cases involving the highly contagious Delta strain ballooned. U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.5% to $73.71 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2334 to the greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340. Last week, the loonie advanced 1.4% as investors grew less worried about the recent hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve. Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for a third week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 22, net long positions had fallen to 43,225 contracts from 44,254 in the prior week. Canada's GDP report for April is due on Tuesday which could offer clues on the strength of the economy. Investors are also awaiting U.S. payrolls data and an OPEC+ meeting later in the week. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 2.8 basis points to 1.431%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Currencieskdow.biz

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.23 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 19.84 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Slightly up after US Inflation Data Tempered Bets for Early Monetary Policy

Gold yesterday settled up by 0.12% at 46925 after U.S. inflation data tempered bets for early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Two Fed officials warned that inflation could rise more than policymakers expected in the near term. They spoke after Fed chief Jerome Powell said inflation would not be the only factor determining interest rate decisions.
Marketseconomies.com

Silver rises as dollar holds

Silver prices rose on Monday, as the US dollar held steadily against most of its peers, while investors focus on the upcoming US jobs report and the new spending package. Investors are focused on the progress in the $1.2 trillion US infrastructure spending agreement. The US Department of Labor will...
Marketseconomies.com

Gold falls to one-week low on US rate hike bets

Gold prices fell on Monday, and hit a 1-week low while on track for the second daily loss in 3 days, weighed down by growing odds that the Fed will start tightening the US policy soon, which is reflected in full pricing of a US interest rate hike in 2022.
StocksLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen steady after muted Asian session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a quiet open on Monday following a subdued session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,136. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we head towards the end of the month and the end of the quarter it is notable that so far in 2021 equity markets look set to complete five successive months of gains, since the modest losses seen in January, with markets here in Europe set for a quiet start this morning, with Asia markets subdued and Hong Kong markets delayed by a rainstorm warning.