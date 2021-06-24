Symbia Logistics Opens Second Location Outside of Chicago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Symbia Logistics, headquartered in Edwards, Colorado, has opened a second fulfillment center in the Chicago area to support customer demand in a thriving market, and to build upon their commitment to exceptional logistic services to America's Heartland. Located about 30 miles southwest of Chicago, the new facility is over 269,000 square feet with 130,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage. It is an example of Symbia's Supply Change initiative, which brings an environmentally conscious approach to the supply chain.