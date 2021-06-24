Cancel
AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Meets critical support near 1.0740 at 20-day SMA

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/NZD continues to move in a range bound manner on Thursday. Pair envisioned more losses if price decisively breaks 1.0740. Momentum oscillator holds onto the positive territory with a neutral outlook. AUD/NZD trades on a lower note in the initial Asian session. The pair continues to skid lower in the...

www.fxstreet.com
