Doug Beaudoin, who will be enshrined into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in Jamestown next weekend, has had to put up with a few years of teasing from Brooks Bollinger. "Brooks Bollinger -- my nephew -- actually got inducted three years ago and I think that it's a great injustice that (he) got inducted before I did," Beaudoin said with a laugh. "But now it's my turn. It feels good."