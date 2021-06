The Euro has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to hang around the widely publicized 200 day EMA. At this point in time, I think the market is probably going to continue to look at this as a major decision point, and if we can break above the shooting star from the Wednesday session, that would of course be a very strong sign. However, if we were to turn around a break down below it, that could send this market to test the lows at roughly 1.1850 again.