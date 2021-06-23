Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Call the Midwife’s Helen George is pregnant with her second child

By Alice Howarth
prima.co.uk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall the Midwife’s Helen George has revealed that she is expecting her second child with her partner and former co-star Jack Ashton. The 37-year-old, who is best known for playing Trixie Franklin on the BBC drama series, took to Instagram to share the happy news and show off her bump. Captioning a snap of her wearing a gorgeous floral summer dress and cradling her stomach, she wrote: “Baking number 2. Due in December.”

www.prima.co.uk
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marks Spencer#Actor#Midwife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
BBC
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Miley Cyrus’ ex Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant with her first child!

Kaitlynn Carter, who was previously romantically involved with Miley Cyrus following a short marriage to Brody Jenner, has announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock. The 32-year-old star of Hills: New Beginnings took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and followers,...
CelebritiesWUSA

Freida Pinto Reveals She's Pregnant With First Child

Freida Pinto is pregnant with her first child with her fiancé, photographer Cory Tran. The actress revealed the good news on Instagram on Monday, sharing pics of Tran holding her baby bump. The 36-year-old Slumdog Millionaire star got engaged to Tran in November 2019. Pinto captioned the photos, "Baby Tran,...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

He was famous for being 'the pregnant man.' Here's where Thomas Beatie is now

It's been thirteen years since Thomas Beatie sat down for his first TV interview and told Oprah — and the world — how he could possibly be pregnant, as a man. Today the concept of a transgender man giving birth is hardly novel, although research, education and awareness are still severely lacking. But society has come a long way, and so has Beatie. In honor of Pride Month, the father of four, now a stockbroker in Phoenix, spoke to TODAY Health about how he thinks the trans community benefited from the media attention his pregnancy garnered, and how he and his family are doing today.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Mama June’s Pregnant Daughter Pumpkin Shannon Reveals Second Baby’s Name

Pumpkin Shannon and husband Josh Efird have decided on the name of their second child. The pregnant reality star revealed the baby’s name to her fans on Instagram. Fans congratulated the couple and praised the name they’ve chosen for their baby boy. Mama June Shannon’s pregnant daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon...
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
U.K.enstarz.com

Prince Harry Purposely Avoided Queen Elizabeth During Short UK Trip?

Did Prince Harry purposely snub Queen Elizabeth II during his UK trip for the Diana statue unveiling?. Everybody knows that the Duke of Sussex and his grandmother have a great bond and are incredibly affectionate for one another, despite the recent dramas surrounding the British royal family. However, moving to...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
EntertainmentPosted by
E! News

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Almost one month after Below Deck Sailing Yacht stewardess Dani Soares welcomed daughter Lilly, another season two stewardess revealed that she's expecting. On Monday, June 21, Australian-yachtie Alli Dore revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Benny Thompson.