Call the Midwife’s Helen George is pregnant with her second child
Call the Midwife’s Helen George has revealed that she is expecting her second child with her partner and former co-star Jack Ashton. The 37-year-old, who is best known for playing Trixie Franklin on the BBC drama series, took to Instagram to share the happy news and show off her bump. Captioning a snap of her wearing a gorgeous floral summer dress and cradling her stomach, she wrote: “Baking number 2. Due in December.”www.prima.co.uk