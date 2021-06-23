Cancel
Burns, WY

Future Broncs Basketball Camp

By Karen Lipska
pinebluffspost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst basketball camp in Burns June 14 through June 16. Coach Kurtis Suloff started the camp with three goals for the kids to learn through the time at camp. First goal is to show up at camp. This goal has two part, first is to physically be at camp every day. The second part is to show up mental for the camp. Putting their mind to the game and the skills that they would be learning. The second goal, be ready. This goal is knowledge. Learning the skills and listening to the coach and others that are helping. The third goal, work hard. This is to practice all the skills.

