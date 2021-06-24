Cancel
Economy

Andrew Mitchell

World Bank Blogs
 5 days ago

Andrew Mitchell (Senior Forestry Specialist), is a professional forester from the United Kingdom with 40 years of on-the-ground practical experience, having worked in the forestry sector in over 30 countries. Since joining the World Bank in 2009, Andrew played a leading role in developing and expanding the Bank's forestry portfolio...

blogs.worldbank.org
Andrew Mitchell
#South Asia#Bangladesh#The World Bank
India
Singapore
WorldThe Daily Star

World Bank gives $300m for rural economy, Covid-19 resilience

World Bank signed a $300 million financing agreement with Bangladesh on June 27 to help about 750,000 poor and extreme poor in 20 districts come out of poverty and build resilience to the Covid-19 pandemic and any future shocks. Through income-generating activities, livelihood and entrepreneurial support, as well as skills...
WorldCoinDesk

Singapore’s Central Bank, IMF Launch Global Challenge for CBDC Solutions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has teamed up with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and others to launch a competition where entrants must tackle 12 unresolved challenges posed by central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). “Can a retail CBDC system be embedded with additional functionalities beyond a basic...
EconomyPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

World Bank raises China growth outlook to 8.5%

BEIJING — (AP) — The World Bank raised its forecast of China’s economic growth this year to 8.5% from 8.1% and said Tuesday that a full recovery requires progress in vaccinations against the coronavirus. The report adds to positive signs for China, the first major economy to rebound from the...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
Advocacynewagebd.net

WB to provide $300m for livelihood improvement in Bangladesh

The World Bank will provide $300 million to Bangladesh as loan to implement a five-year project on livelihood improvement scheduled to begin from July next. The government will chip in $40 million for the project titled, ‘Resilience, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Improvement (RELI) Project’, raising its total cost to $340 million.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Light at the end of the tunnel? Update on the impact of COVID-19 on the private sector in Somalia

As documented in our previous blogpost summarizing the findings from round 1 of the Somalia COVID-19 (coronavirus) Follow-Up Enterprise, the pandemic and necessitated public health measures to slow down its spread have resulted in deep and wide-ranging disruptions to Somali’s private sector. How has the situation evolved since July 2020? To gauge this, a second round of the ES Follow-up Survey—conducted by the World Bank Group, the UN Industrial Development Organization with overall leadership and guidance from the Somali Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the national Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry—was conducted in Somalia in December 2020/January 2021, interviewing 498 (of 550 interviewed in round 1) formal businesses in five cities: Baidoa, Beledweyne, Bosaso, Kismayo and Mogadishu.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Azerbaijan declines World Bank loan

Azerbaijan has turned down an offer of $95 million from the World Bank to support Baku's fight with coronavirus. Finance Ministry Spokesman Mais Aghayev told the APA news agency on June 23 that initially Baku had shown an interest in the loan and begun negotiations, but had soured on the terms. "The directions, conditions, and procedures of the issuance of the loan did not satisfy our side and the negotiations stopped accordingly," Aghayev said without elaborating.
Worldtheregister.com

Singapore crowdsources central bank digital currency development

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) have become a hot topic for governments around the world, and Singapore has come up with a novel way of planning its own effort: a crowdsourced competition. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday announced the launch of a global challenge to conceptualise a retail...
Small Businesslatinfinance.com

Sagicor supplies SME loans with IFC funding

The Barbados-based financial services group Sagicor has borrowed $40 million from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to supply working capital loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Jamaica, according to a press release on Monday. IFC, part of the World Bank Group, previously advised Sagicor on now to increase credit to SMEs in Jamaica, it said in the press release. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to IFC, Jamaica's SMEs already faced a financing gap of $2.7 billio.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Kenya secures $130 million from the World Bank for COVID vaccines

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya has secured $130 million of additional funds from the World Bank to help buy vaccines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said on Tuesday. Like other countries around the continent, the East African nation has been hit by deadly waves of COVID-19 infections this year, forcing it to re-impose strict, partial lockdown measures.
Businessava360.com

Lebanon economic crisis among world's worst in 150 years | DW News

Inflation has driven Lebanon's currency to historically low values in recent weeks. The crash of the Lebanese pound is playing its part in the companies grave economic crisis, which has left half the population living below the poverty line. Fire and fury have hit the streets of Beirut. Lebanon is...
Sciencenewbusinessethiopia.com

Foundation laid to build East Africa TVET center of excellence

A foundation stone has been laid today to build the East Africa Region Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Center of Excellence in Addis Ababa. Addis Ababa City Administration Deputy Mayor Adanech Abiebie and Science and Higher Education Minister Samuel Urkato laid the cornerstone at the premises of General Wingate Polytechnic College.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Industrysomalilandsun.com

Somaliland:DP World Inaugurates New Container Terminal at Berbera

Dubai-based ports operator DP World has officially opened its upgraded container terminal at Berbera, the main seaport in the quasi-independent Somali province of Somaliland. The new Gulf of Aden terminal has a deep draft alongside of 55 feet, a 1,300-foot quay and three ship to shore (STS) gantry cranes, and it is set up to handle the largest container vessels in operation today. It will increase the port’s container handling capacity from current 150,000 TEU per year to 500,000 TEU. The terminal also includes a modern container yard with eight RTGs for stacking.
U.S. Politicscuna.org

Increased CDP funding, USAID procurement reform needed

CUNA supported increased funding for a cooperative funding program and procurement reform language in a letter to a House Appropriations Subcommittee sent this week. The House Appropriations Subcommittee on State-Foreign Operations and Related Programs passed its bill late Monday night, and a full committee markup is scheduled for Thursday. The...
Energy Industryakipress.com

Uzbekistan to modernize electricity sector World Bank support

AKIPRESS.COM - The Electricity Sector Transformation And Resilient Transmission Project has been approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors. The project will improve the performance of the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) to ensure reliable energy supplies to millions of households and businesses across the country. The...
ChinaPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

China and Russia's exaggerated partnership

Russia does not want to go to war with the United States in the South China Sea. China does not want to go to war with NATO in the Baltic States. These truths bear note in light of Beijing and Moscow's latest effort to present their relationship as an evolving alliance. Holding a virtual meeting on Monday, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin spoke of forging closer cooperation in international affairs. Xi described a commitment to "building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind."
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

How industrialisation could future-proof MENA’s Gulf economies

Encouraging industrial innovation has bolstered recent efforts to diversify the economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, say local business leaders. They believe greater support for manufacturing, export and logistics industries, will help develop more resilient, knowledge-based economies. Such support has seen national and international organisations co-operate to train...