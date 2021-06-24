Andrew Mitchell

As documented in our previous blogpost summarizing the findings from round 1 of the Somalia COVID-19 (coronavirus) Follow-Up Enterprise, the pandemic and necessitated public health measures to slow down its spread have resulted in deep and wide-ranging disruptions to Somali’s private sector. How has the situation evolved since July 2020? To gauge this, a second round of the ES Follow-up Survey—conducted by the World Bank Group, the UN Industrial Development Organization with overall leadership and guidance from the Somali Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the national Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry—was conducted in Somalia in December 2020/January 2021, interviewing 498 (of 550 interviewed in round 1) formal businesses in five cities: Baidoa, Beledweyne, Bosaso, Kismayo and Mogadishu.