Riverside County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 651 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Desert Center. This includes the following highways CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 6. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 102 and 110. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov
