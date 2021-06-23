USA Gymnastics trying to move past Nassar as Trials begin

This week's USA Gymnastics Championships at the connected America's Center Convention Complex and The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis will showcase the nation's best athletes in each gymnastics discipline. Not only is the event the national championships for acrobatic, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling across multiple developmental levels and the elite ranks, but it's also the final Olympic selection event for rhythmic gymnastics and women's trampoline. The men's and women's artistic gymnastics Olympic Team Trials will also be held at The Dome in St. Louis, while the 2021 USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will take place in conjunction with both competitions. Here's what to watch for in each of the disciplines that will compete from June 21-27. Trampoline and Tumbling.